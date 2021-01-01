Stainless Steel Steamer |2-Tier Double Layer Steamer Cooking Pot|8.5 Qt Cookware Pot With Tempered Glass Lid, Dishwasher Safe

2-Tier 11 Inch (Outer diameter) Stainless Steel SteamerEnergy-Saving & Powerful & Efficient & Safe & Convenient2-Tier Stainless Steel Pot and Steamer Set is great to bring you convenient and safe cooking while being both efficient and energy saving. The surface of stainless steel adopts a polishing process, so there will be a layer of polishing material, which can extend the service life. Please use warm water mixed with detergent or white vinegar or lemon to clean it before using. Be careful not to scratch the surface with sharp materials.TOP QUALITY Tempered GlassThe tempered glass at the top of the steaming pot allows you to observe the food during cooking.Tempered GlassThe tempered glass at the top of the steaming pot allows you to observe the food during cooking.Tempered GlassThe tempered glass at the top of the steaming pot allows you to observe the food during cooking.The steamer consists of a large bottom pot,2 septa and a lid, each part is easy to clean. What's more, you can put it in the dishwasher to free your handThe steaming pot is compatible with all kinds of stoves, including induction, electric, gas, grill stove top and so onEvery part is easy to wash and clean, as all pieces can be put into the dishwasherNot just a steamer pot, it also can be used as a stockpot to meet your various cooking needs;Product Specifications:Color: Stainless steel natural colorNumber of bottom layers: Three-layer composite bottomNumber of steamers: 1Number of removable steaming racks: 2Pot height: 6.7 inchesPot depth: 6.1 inchesSteamer height: 3.9 inchesSteamer depth: 3.5 inchesProduct Dimension: 11”(L) x 10.2"(W) x 10.5”(H)Superior Cooking SurfaceThe smooth and streamlined design of the pot and steamer surface speeds up the heating process and makes the heating even.