Stainless Steel Snowman Cookie Cutter - Threshold
Make tasty cookies in no time with this Stainless Steel Cookie Cutter from Threshold™. This stainless steel cookie cutter adds more fun to your cookie baking experience for any party or occasion. It features a fun shape to bring festive flair to your holiday table. This durable cookie cutter is easy to use — designed with deep sides, it can be used to cut cookies, breads, sandwiches, soft fruits, cheeses and more. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.