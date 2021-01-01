Stainless Steel 2.2Quart Saucepan With Glass Lid, Two Side Spouts For Easy Pour With Wood Handle, Multipurpose Sauce Pan With Lid Sauce Pot

Product descriptionSize:2.2QuartWhether you call it a saucepan, small pot or pasta pot you are looking for the perfect kitchen cookware that will give you perfectly cooked vegetables, meat, sauces and more without needing extra care. Here at our, we have brought you the Stainless Steel Induction Saucepan with Lid you were looking for Measurement markings in the interior 18/8 quality stainless steel interior and exterior Perfect for all heat sources, including induction Easy care and cleanup Includes tempered glass cookware lids Full guarantee Directions: Before use for the first time wash in hot, soapy water. Rinse and dry completely. Salt can cause white spots or pits to form on stainless steel. A good cooking procedure is to add salt after water has come to a full boil. Do not immerse in cold water if the chefs pan is still hot When not in use, keep the skillet pan completely dry. Capacity: 1.6 Qt.