Stainless Steel Round Pizza Pan,Carbon Steel Non-Stick Oven Pizza Plate Pan Bakeware Tray Mold Deep Dish Pizza Pan

Our Stainless Steel 10-inch Round Pizza Pan Set of 3, which are made of high quality stainless steel without any toxic material and aluminium coating. They are healthy ad safe for your daily use. This bakeware set come with 3 pizza pans, you can bake pizza, prep food and serve meal at the same time. It is perfect for your home kitchen, restaurant, family gathering or party. Our pizza pan has proper weight and elegant appearance, that is a great gift for Housewarming,Christmas, Birthday or Wedding. Size: 0.94'' H x 6.61'' L x 6.61'' W