From primal steel
Stainless Steel Polished Smoky Quartz Feather Earrings
Spice up your day with a simple yet striking pair of this feather earrings. Designed from stainless steel, these earrings depicts feather design decorated with smoky quartz gemstone along with textured finish for charming appeal. These french wire secured earrings are sure to attract admiring glances at ease.Metal Weight: 11.38 gramsJewelry Type: FashionEarring Type: Feather Dangle EarringsJewelry Finish: TexturedGender: Women'sClosure: HookMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 49mm x 19mmGemstone Details:Type: Smoky QuartzColor: BrownShape: OvalQuantity: 2Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China