Primal Steel Stainless Steel Polished Rose IP-plated Butterfly Pink Agate Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Adorn your wrist with this adjustable beaded bracelet. This 6.25mm pink agate stone beads bracelet features an elegant 12.4x10mm rose IP-plated butterfly designed stainless steel charm accompanied by tassel to complements many looks. This gorgeous bracelet has luxurious polished finish for a glossy shine day and night.Jewelry Type: FashionBracelet Style: Butterfly Charm Stretchable BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Slip OnMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhitePlating: Rose IP-platedDimensions: Adjustable Length, 12.4mm x 10mm CharmGemstone Details:Type: AgateColor: PinkShape: RoundSize: 6.25mmQuantity: 26Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China