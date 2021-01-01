Primal Steel Stainless Steel Polished Reconstructed Turquoise Stretch ID Bracelet

Wrap your wrist in graceful elegance with this attractive turquoise ID bracelet. This stretchable bracelet features a 34.60x7.30mm stainless steel ID plate and 6mm blue reconstructed turquoise gemstone beads for classy look. Shines brilliantly with polished finish, this slip-on bracelet is just gorgeous.Jewelry Type: FashionBracelet Style: ID Stretch BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: UnisexClasp: Slip-onMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: Adjustable Length, 34.6mm x 7.3mm CharmGemstone Details:Type: Turquoise (Reconstructed)Color: BlueShape: RoundSize: 6mmQuantity: 29Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China