Primal Steel Stainless Steel Polished Reconstructed Howlite Bar with 1.75-inch Extension Necklace

Sleek and subtle, this beautiful necklace is sure to add an elegant touch to your style. Carefully crafted in stainless steel, this lovely necklace features blue howlite accents 40x8.30mm bar design pendant for an enchanting look. Comes with 17.75-inch long cable chain and 1.75-inch extender this necklace secures with a fancy lobster clasp.Jewelry Type: FashionChain Style: CableType: Fancy Bar NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 17.75-inch x 1.5mm Chain, 40mm x 8.3mm Bar, 1.75-inch ExtGemstone Details:Type: Howlite (Reconstructed)Color: BlueQuantity: 1Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China