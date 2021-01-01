Primal Steel Stainless Steel Polished Blue Quartz Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Adorn your wrist by wearing this striking beaded stretchable bracelet to get that instant chick look. This adjustable bracelet features 6.5mm round, twenty-four blue quartz stones and eleven stainless steel beads with high polish finish for gleaming shine. Keep your look trendy with this stylish beaded bracelet.Metal Weight: 15.77 gramsJewelry Type: FashionBracelet Style: Beaded Stretchable BraceletJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: AdjustableMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: Adjustable Length, Width 6.5mm BeadGemstone Details:Type: QuartzColor: BlueShape: RoundSize: 6mmQuantity: 24Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China