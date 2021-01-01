Stainless Steel Polished Black Genuine Leather Inlay Cross Necklace, 20

This attractive stainless steel cross necklace features an attractive black leather inlay and a sheek and polished finish. The chain is 20 inches long and is secured with a strong lobster clasp. This design is fashionable and classic. Bold and beautiful, this necklace is today's fashion choice for men and women. This line is primal in essence; a fundamental and defining part of your edge, your creativity and your commitment to being you.Metal Weight: 18.53 gramsJewelry Type: FashionChain Style: RoloType: Cross Pendant NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Men'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteMaterial: Genuine Black Leather InlayDimensions: 20-inch x 2mm Chain, 56.2mm x 30.26mm PendantYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China