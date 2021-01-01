Stainless Steel Polished Flower Dangle Shepherd Hook Earrings

Add a stunning floral accent to any outfit with these amazing flower dangle earrings. Designed in stainless steel these earrings are secured with french wire closures. The perfect combination of fun and style, these adorable earrings are ideal for any occasion.Metal Weight: 4 gramsJewelry Type: FashionEarring Type: Flower Dangle EarringsGender: Women'sClosure: HookMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 54mm x 20mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China