Primal Steel Stainless Steel Polished 2 Strand Circle and Disc with 2-inch Extention 16.5-inch Necklace

Get a stunning look to your modern attire with this 16.5-inch long cable chain necklace. Showcasing 18.9mm circle and disc design with high polished finish for stunning appeal, this two strand necklace has 2-inch extension and connects with a fancy lobster clasp for hassle free movement. Make a unique fashion statement with this fancy necklace.Metal Weight: 6.53 gramsJewelry Type: FashionChain Style: CableType: Fancy 2 Strand Circle and Disc Pendant NecklaceJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sClasp: Fancy Lobster ClawMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 16.5-inch x 2.2mm Chain, 18.9mm Pendant, 2-inch Ext.Your item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China