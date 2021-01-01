Stainless Steel Mixing Lids, Silicone Non-Slip Base With Measuring Lines And Strainer, 3 Bowl Set, 1.5, 3, 5 Quart, Quart, 3 Quart, 5 Quart, Grey

Multi-purpose Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls are durable kitchen bowls for all your cooking and baking needs. Silicone bases and built-in handles ensure that these bowls are easy to grip while combining ingredients, and there are measurements indicated on the inside of each bowl for precise mixing. The bowls each have a spout for easily pouring out ingredients, and the 3 QT bowl has a strainer perfect for pasta, vegetables, and more. 2 lids are included so you can store leftovers without using another container. Mixing Bowl Color: Aqua