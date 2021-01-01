Cuisinart Set of 3 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids - CTG-00-SMB

Measure, mix, and pour with the Cuisinart Set of 3 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids. Featuring a 1.5 qt, 3 qt., and 5 qt bowl, these are perfect for any sized cooking or baking job in your kitchen. The bowls nest to save space and the lids allow you to store leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer. The rolled edges allow for easy pouring and the set is dishwasher safe so clean-ups a breeze! Brand Overview Savor the Good Life. Cuisinart’s Mission as a Brand is to develop and market, innovative, high-end kitchen products that enable consumers to quickly and easily provide their family with home cooked foods from a cup of coffee to an extravagant holiday meal.