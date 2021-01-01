From futurecitytrading

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls - Set Of 6 Nesting Bowls For Space Saving Storage, Sturdy Bowls For Cooking, Baking, Prepping, Easy To Clean, Kitchen Foo

$91.55
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This is the classic, now iconic, melamine Margrethe mixing bowl. The heavy wall construction will hold up to the most vigorous mixing. The non-skid rubber ring bottom keeps the bowl in place, just where you want it. A comfortable handle and pouring lip add to the many features that this classic bowl provides. The glossy shine will not wear away, even after years of use. It is heat resistant to 360° F and dishwasher safe. 100% BPA free. Not for use in the microwave. Made in Thailand. Capacity: 2 Liters.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com