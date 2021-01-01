Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

Features:Quarts and liters are clearly engraved inside the bowls, accurately measure the ingredients you need to add. A flat silicone grip portion on the bottom would prevent the metal bowls slippage when mixing, beating, and whipping! Also, protect the desk from high temperature.Made of premium gauge stainless steel, mixing bowls are durable to last a lifetime. Mixing bowls set also features an attractive mirrored interior surface and brushed finish exterior, for an elegant look enhancing your kitchen tools.These salad bowls or serving bowls can be nested together and offer space-efficient storage to neat kitchen cupboards. Bowl sizes fit on standard-size refrigerator shelves, cabinets and pantries. This mixing bowl set will make your life in the kitchen way better.Steel bowls are perfect for mixing, tossing salads, stirring, whipping, kneading dough, marinating, and storing. An ideal present for New home, Easter, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, or any occasion. Simple to clean by hand and dishwasher safe. Please hand-wash the lids to minimize exposure to heat.Versatile combination set includes 6 size mixing bowls. The lid of the 4 QT bowl has a removable center, where can be placed one of 3 free graters to grate something. This essentials set can cover the basic needs of your kitchen and without costing you a lot of time and money to buy each piece individually. Comes with a basting brush, spreader spatula, flexible spatula, egg whisk, and 6 measuring spoons.Type: Mixing Bowl SetNumber of Pieces Included: Primary Material: Stainless SteelLid Included: YesNumber of Lids Included: 20Lid Material: Dishwasher Safe Lids: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeMicrowave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseDS Metallic: SteelSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Diameter: Capacity: Overall Product Weight: Set Capacity (quarts): 7, 4, 3, 2, 1.5, 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: