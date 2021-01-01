Forever New Silver Stainless Steel Black Ion Plated Ship Wheel and Compass Pendant Necklace

Forever New Stainless Steel Black Ion Plated Ship Wheel And Compass Pendant Necklace. A quant nautical theme, this necklace showcases a detailed high-polished ship wheel and clear compass points within a round-shaped pendant on black ion-plating. Crafted from the finest 316L stainless steel, it resists corrosion, scratches, and tarnishing with a high-polished finish to maintain its lustrous shine. The pendant measures 1.7 inches and includes a 24 inch long, 3-millimeter curb chain with lobster clasp closure.