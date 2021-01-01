From zwissliv
Stainless Steel Flower Spoon, Can Be Used As Coffee Spoon, Sugar Spoon, Teaspoon, Stirring Spoon, Ice Tea Spoon, Etc.
Advertisement
The comfortable size and weight of these Coffee Spoons makes them perfect for use in restaurants and home that offer good quality hot beverages in an informal setting. Curve lines with uncomplicated styling. As the teaspoon is made from solid 18/8 stainless steel, it is compatible with cutlery saving systems, so you may be able to prevent having to replace lost teaspoons. Crafted of high quality stainless steel, Four different shapes this beautiful flatware will add contemporary style to your table. Dimensions: 4.92" L x 0.94" W. Great choice for cafes, restaurants as well as home dinner table. It may be used for a broad variety of meals from appetizers and desserts to soups and hot beverages. We are now very proud to make our tools and gadgets available to any home cook and hope to give them the joy of using quality utensils loved by professionals.