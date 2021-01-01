7.87'' Stainless Steel Deep Stock Pot Multifunctional Soup Stew Pot W/Glass Lid

This is a 7.87 inch steamer/stockpot set, 304/201 stainless steel three-layer steamer/stockpots, food-grade standard with cooker accessories composite bottom, saft and durable.The tempered glass lid with steam holes and ventilation holes is convenient for viewing food, and has a clear water level line to clearly understand the cooking ability, sinking the edge of the lid, locking nutrition, imitation wood handle, comfortable grip and beautiful anti-corrosion -hot.Made of food-grade standard 304 stainless steel, five-layer composite bottom, uniform heat conduction, stacked aluminum plates at the bottom.Suitable for induction cooker, gas stove, electric stove, glass, ceramic stove.Pot bottom diameter: 8.78 inches.the bottom of the aluminum disc provides even heat distribution and prevents hot spots.