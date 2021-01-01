Stainless Steel Deep Mixing, Easy Pour With Rounded Lip Kitchen Metal Bowls For Baking & Marinating, Dishwasher-Safe, 5.5 Quart

Whip up something delicious in Tovolo’s Stainless Steel Deep Mixing Bowl. The lightweight stainless steel design makes it easy to tip the batter into a pan. It also holds up well against electric mixers, in the dishwasher, and over a double boiler. The steel can be cooled in the refrigerator or freezer without worry of breakage, which can help make fluffier whipped cream and thicker homemade ice cream. The deep bowl allows you to mix almost anything without the mess, and the rolled lip allows for an easy pour, so you can move batter from bowl to pan with minimal mess. The sturdiness of steel paired with the lightweight construction make this mixing bowl easy to use. Use it for cakes, muffins, bread, pancakes, marinades, breading, and much, much more. At Tovolo, we believe time spent cooking should be fun! We strive to improve our customers’ relationship with cooking by designing products that deliver trustworthy performance and genuine enjoyment. We strive to be the leader in kitchen tool innovation while bringing smiles to our customers. Our tools make home chefs feel confident and happy in the kitchen. With our tools, we hope you bake cookies for your neighbor. Teach your child your grandmother’s secret recipe. Surprise your coworkers with a treat. Share the joy of cooking and eating—it brings us all together.