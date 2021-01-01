From tramontina
Tramontina Stainless Steel 12 Quart Covered Stock Pot
The Tramontina Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Base 12-Quart Covered Stock Pot is ideal for boiling veggies, seafood, pasta, preparing large batches of soup, stews, stocks, and so much more! It features an attractive, mirror-polished stainless steel exterior finish, while the tri-ply base construction provides quick and even heating. Its tempered glass lid allows you to easily monitor your cooking progress, and ergonomic, soft grip - silicone handles are riveted onto the stock pot, making it strong and durable for carrying a filled pot. This Tramontina Stock Pot is compatible with induction, gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops, is oven-safe up to 350 F (176 C), dishwasher-safe and offered under a manufacturer's lifetime warranty. It is part of a collection of products made with outstanding quality, design, functionality and value, featuring the latest innovations in kitchenware items, that provide the optimum in functionality and exceptional durability.