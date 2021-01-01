From tom ford
Tom Ford Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Luxury brushed stainless steel timepiece with onyx inlay and Quartz movement for a modern take on an iconic watch. Swiss quartz movement Sapphire crystal Parchment white dial Diamond cut hands Polished stainless steel crown with black onyx insert Folding buckle Two-year International warranty Stainless steel Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Polished stainless steel case, 34mm (1.33") Polished stainless steel bracelet, 44mm (1.73") ABOUT THE BRAND After 10 years of serving as the Creative Director for several international luxury fashion houses, Tom Ford launched his own line of optical frames, sunglasses and grooming in 2005. The following year he debuted menswear, and in 2010, women's ready-to-wear. His sleek, tailored aesthetic has since catapulted him to mega-brand status. Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Tom Ford > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tom Ford. Color: Silver.