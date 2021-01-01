From frisco
Frisco Stainless Steel Bowl, 4.75-cup, 2 count + Pet Toy & Bowl Cleaning Wipes
Grab those pet toys and bowls because it’s their time to shine with the Frisco Stainless Steel Bowl and Frisco Pet Toy & Bowl Cleaning Wipes. The smart design helps keep kibble in its place—in the bowl—and features a wide rubber base that keeps it from tipping, even if your pal is extra hungry. Stainless steel is stain-proof, rust-resistant and easy to clean by hand or in the dishwasher. The wipes are made with food grade ingredients so you can keep everything squeaky clean without any harsh chemicals. After you give everything a good wipe down, you can feel good knowing they’ll be able to safely put their paws on their stuff in no time.