From organize it all
Stainless Steel Bezel Ring Compatiable with Garmin Fenix 5X Watch Bezel Ring Adhesive Cover Anti Scratch Collision Protector for Garmin Watch.
Advertisement
1. To Be The Special: Matte metal bezel rings makes an outstanding Garmin Watch accessories. It is not only a stylish accessories, but also an upgrade customization. High quality plated bezel for Garmin Fenix 5X smart watch, makes your watch looks more high-end and durable. 2. Excellent Craftsmanship: Highly polished with excellent craftsmanship to form premium quality stainless steel watch bezel ring, not only makes your watch look and feel more classy and expensive, but also provides a layer of protection. 3. Precise Arc: According to the original watch radian custom, and ensure the coincidence degree of the product installation. The attachment surface with 3M adhesive tape, which has strong adhesion and it does not hurt paint, not easy to fall off. 4. Your Best Choice: The bezel ring gives your Garmin Fenix 5X a different new look, whether in business activities or in daily life, wear such a stylish and exquisite bezel, to add you a dif