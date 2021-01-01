Stagger Start III by NW Art - Color: Grey (93155Z-18)

Advertisement
Artist Jennifer Goldberger challenges the fundamental concept of linearity in Stagger Start III, presented by NW Art. Suggesting a mechanical or woven motif, this fine giclÃ©e print features parallel lines that shun contiguity, creating a unique juxtaposition of order and chaos. The neutral tones of the piece are able to complement any dÃ©cor story, while a variety of frame options allows simple customization to flatter its surroundings. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Grey.