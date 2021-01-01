From chaps
Chaps Stacked Square ¾” Diameter Window Curtain Rod and Finial Set, 35"-66", Oil Rubbed Bronze
Advertisement
CLASSIC & FUNCTIONAL: The Chaps Home Stacked Square Curtain Rod and Finial Set in oil-rubbed bronze provides a classic decorative accent for your windows. The square finials keep your curtains in place while setting an upscale tone to your decor. SET INCLUDES: One (1) two-piece adjustable rod, two (2) finials, three (3) fixed 2. 75” depth projection brackets, and installation hardware with instructions. ADJUSTABLE STRUCTURE: Adjustable length curtain rod extends from 35 to 66 inches. Accommodates a range of window widths. FINIALS: Includes two (2) polyresin, square finials that measure 1. 89" wide and 1. 22" long to add an elegant finishing touch and uniform appearance to your windows. STURDY & DURABLE RODS: Rod measures 3/4" diameter and can be used to hang different fabrics and types of curtains including grommet top curtain panels, drapes with rod pockets and back tabs. Each rod can hold up to 20 pounds of weight.