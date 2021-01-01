Stackable Small Storage Bin Front Opening Clear Plastic - Made By Design

Make your space look organized with this Clear Plastic Front-Opening Stackable Small Storage Bin from Made By Design™. Featuring a rectangular silhouette, this small storage bin is designed with an attached front door for easy usage, while the stackable design allows for space-efficient storage. Great for storing anything from towels, shoes or other small everyday items, this stackable storage bin features a clear design to let you see the stored items from outside without having to open the lid or rummage inside. Everyday ingenuity that’s a joy to use. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.