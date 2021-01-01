Sterilite 50 Qt. Stackable Latching Shelf tote Storage in Clear (12-Pack)

Cut out the clutter in your life with this 12-pack of Sterilite 50 Qt. ShelfTotes. These plastic storage bins can hold up to 50 Qt. of your belongings. The ShelfTotes are stackable or can be stored in the Sterilite 5-Shelf Unit. This storage tote has a clear base, making it easy to identify the contents. The gray lid is sturdy and indented to accommodate another tote on top of it. The durable latches clamp down on the lid to keep your sporting equipment, gardening supplies, or even your power tools safe. The tote is made with durable plastic, so it lasts years of wear and tear. Utilize that vertical storage space in your garage or home with the Sterilite Shelf Totes.