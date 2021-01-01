From online
Stackable 50 Pair Metal and Plastic Shoe Rack, Black
10 tier shoe rack stores up to 50 pairs of shoes; Great for adult shoes, kid’s shoes, women’s shoes, men’s shoesDecorative holes on both sides allow you to adjust the height to accommodate taller shoesRemovable tiers for a customized storage solutionMade of high quality plastic connectors and thick metal tubes that will not rust or corrode under normal useMeasure 37" x 8" x 61", weighs 6.6 lbEasy Assembly and fully packaged with step-by-step instructions, plastic attachments and metal rods