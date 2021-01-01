Ellis Curtain Stacey Sheer Tailored Tier Pair Curtains, 56" x 36", Yellow

Bring beauty and a Brand new look into your home decor at an economical price The popular solid colors coordinate easily with a variety of other solids, checks, plaids, and stripes without over powering them Used to cover the lower Portion of windows or used alone on Shorter length windows; sold in pairs (2 panels); for Wider windows use multiple panels Engineered form a lighter fabric that is designed to allow some light in while providing privacy; width is measured 56, length is measured 36 Stacey tailored Tier curtains can be combined with coordinating Valances and swags, machine washable