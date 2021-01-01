From hubbardton forge
Staccato Shaded Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (184930-1017)
The Staccato Shaded Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge features a look that celebrates form, materials, and artistry that can only be achieved through handcrafted design. Seamlessly blending form and functionality, it showcases a durable construction that is . It is made out of a hand-forged wrought iron shade and supports and a hand-blown glass shade that diffuses the light to create a comfortable atmosphere. The telescoping stem allows this shaded pendant to be adjusted to three different stem lengths. The base can adapt to a ceiling slope up to 45 degrees. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: Metallics. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting