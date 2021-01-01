From propet
Propet Stability X Strap
For all-day comfort choose the Propet Stability X Strap; designed to keep you going. Breathable mesh and leather uppers in a low-profile silhouette. Front strap features an adjustable hook-and-loop fastener. Padded tongue and collar. Brushed nylon lining wicks away moisture to keep your feet dry. Internal and external heel counters offer added support and stability. Removable PU insole with a gel heel pad and cushioning ridges provide all-day comfort. Lightweight, molded EVA midsole for additional shock absorption to reduce foot fatigue. Built-in contoured heel stabilizer and a wide unit sole for sure footing. Durable rubber outsole is specially designed to deliver superior traction and grip. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9.5, width E (W). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.