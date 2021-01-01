From myco
St. Regis Dresser
Top Drawers: 24.5" W x 13"D x 3"H Bottom Drawers: 24.5"W x 13"D x 5"H8 DrawersDistressed FinishScrolled Feet.Inspired by 19th century sophisticated styling, the St. Regis Bedroom Collection offers clean lines and elegant details. Each case with its half turned post, sophisticated rubbed black finish accented with brushed nickel cup pulls and knobs, is a sophisticated mix of traditional and contemporary elements that make this collection perfect for today's transitional styling trends. The structured canopy bed with its elegantly carved leg is an heirloom piece for generations to come!