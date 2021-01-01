From unknown
St Raphael Archangel Angel T-Shirt
Advertisement
Angels are Spiritual beings created by God. The word Angel means messenger and the study of Angels is called Angelology. There are different types of Angels like Cherubims, Archangels and Guardian Angels who are often pictured in Catholic Art. Christians, consider Angels superior to humans in power & intelligence. Heavenly Angels are Saints that serve as intermediaries between Heaven & Earth. A Guardian Angel is assigned to each person at birth for protection & guidance. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem