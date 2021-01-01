Lucky St. Patrick's Day Green Gifts ST. PATRICK'S Day Irish American Flag Clover Shamrock Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny St. Patrick's Day Irish Shamrock styled with an American Flag. Great for everyone who's Irish by heart on St. Patricks day in the USA. Celebrate Patty's Day with a clover. Cool Paddy's gadget for a lucky Ireland fan and green shamrocks lover. Enjoy the patriotic holiday and find a four leaf clover at the parade. Look for a leprechaun and his pot-of-gold 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only