St. John\'s Double Monk Strap Dress Shoe - 8/D - Also in: 10/3E, 13/E, 7/E, 13/3E, 9/5/D, 10/5/D, 7/D, 11/5/3E, 9/3E, 14/3E, 10/D, 14/E, 7/5/D, 11/D, 8/5/D, 12/3E, 8/5/3E, 9/5/3E, 6/5/E, 7/5/E, 9/5/E, 12/E, 9/E, 7/5/3E, 8/3E, 9/D, 8/E, 13/D, 8/5/E

Double monk strap dress shoe - Cap-toe shoes with perforated brogue styling and metal buckles - Classic Fit, fits true to size - 360º Bench Welt construction for durability and stability - CustomCork™ insole forms a custom fit - Single oak leather sole - Built on the welted 1943 Last - Lined premium leather upper - Recraftable