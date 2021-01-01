Hillsdale St. Claire Wood Counter Height Stool, Set of 2, Gray Beige

Modern counter height stool featuring an upholstered curved back design with a black finish wood base Manufactured from rubberwood, MDF and veneer and covered in a neutral gray fabric adding durability and a chic aesthetic to your home Perfectly placed footrest and backrest provide comfort and support for hours of entertainment of family and friends Overall Dimensions: 35.75H x 21W x 21D Seat Height: 25.5H Seat Dimensions: 18W x 17.5D Assembly required Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners Easy spot clean fabric Item will ship in one box Residential Use only Recommended weight limit up to 250lbs