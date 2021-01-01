NewTechWood St Charles Seafoam Plastic Outdoor Side Patio Table

Provide your patio with a simple yet modern designed side table with this St Charles Plastic Outdoor Patio Side Table. Built with up to 95% recycled high density polyethylene HDPE, your outdoor patio table is protected from the sun, wind, rain, and snow. Available in multiple colors, your side table will complete any outdoor patio arrangement. Pair together with the NewTechWood Atlantic Classic Curveback Outdoor Plastic Adirondack Chair, creating a timeless outdoor escape. Enjoy a place to rest your cool summer drink, tasty snack, or reading material.