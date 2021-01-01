St. Catherine Outdoor Ottoman with Cushion

Whether you’re looking for a set for dining, relaxing, or lounging, the St. Catherine Sling collection has it all. Each piece is distinguished by its unexpected design, with striking straight lines seamlessly segueing into simple curves and subtle angles. The result is a classy, contemporary look that is equally built for comfort. Marine Grade Polymer ensures the endurance you need for outdoor living. A centerpiece for extreme comfort, this ottoman is the perfect companion piece to any of the seating options in the St. Catherine Cushion set. Its plush cushion and classic design lines stand out when you’re sitting down. Frame Color: Textured Navy, Cushion Color: Cast Horizon