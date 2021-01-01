Hooker Furniture SS426-P2 58-1/4" Wide Leather Loveseat from the Emerson Collection Checkmate Rook Indoor Furniture Sofas Loveseat

Hooker Furniture SS426-P2 58-1/4" Wide Leather Loveseat from the Emerson Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Plug in your phone and relax at the touch of a button with the Emerson Power Reclining Loveseat, offering a USB port and head-to-toe support from the waterfall chaise pad ottomanThe aniline top-grain earthy leather is hand-wiped for a natural look, and the lovely soft rounded arms are capped with a leather pad and trimmed with decorative welting and antique brass nailsThe neck-roll back and power headrest will replenish you at the end of a weary dayPower headrestsPower recline mechanismLeather upholsteryNail head trimIncludes a 1 year manufacturer warrantyRequires some assembly upon arrival Loveseat Checkmate Rook