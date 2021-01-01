From squish.
squish. Cheeky Cherry Eye + Cheek Mask
Cheeky Cherry by squish. is the refreshing hydrogel mask you never knew you needed, designed to visibly de-puff, hydrate and cool the face, in a unique cherry shape that reaches the undereye AND cheek area. Features. Safe for sensitive skin Unique shape covers more surface area Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, lavender oil, aloe vera Cruelty-free Free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrancesContent + Care. Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Algin, Sodium PCA, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Trehalose, Hyaluronic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1,2-Hexanediol ImportedSize. 2 x 0.21 oz