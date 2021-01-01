From threshold
Square Stick Floor Lamp Silver (Includes LED Light Bulb) - Threshold
Easy to place in any corner that needs a little extra attention, the Square Stick Floor Lamp from Threshold™ is a versatile lamp that will blend into any existing decor. The mixed materials coordinate with the repeated use of square shapes to pull together this modern floor lamp to look great in any room throughout your home. This lamp is available for purchase with or without a bulb. Overall Width: 11 inches Overall Height: 58 inches Overall Depth: 11 inches Shade Dimensions: 12 inches (H), 11 inches (W-top), 11 inches (W-bottom) Base Dimensions: 8.75 inches (W) x 8.75 inches (D) Distance from bottom of shade to floor: 46 inches Pattern: Solid.