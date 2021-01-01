6'x6' Square Roseville Tufted Rug Beige Square - Safavieh

The epitome of sophisticated beach house style, the Roseville Collection exudes artisan-crafted character. Soft, lustrous yarns are blended to create mosaic textures, including over-sized loops, flat weaves fanciful fringes. The versatility of these rugs and simple transitional styles make the Roseville Collection a perfect addition to every room or space. Roseville rugs are hand woven in patterns perfectly suited to casual, beach house decor and classy and casual living spaces, especially the family room or den. Size: 6'X6'. Pattern: Stripe.