Square Root Of 169 13th Birthday 13 Year Old Gifts Math Bday T-Shirt

Perfect 13 Yrs Old Gift Idea for Kids - Square Root Of 169 Years Old. Awesome gift for teen, children, daughter, friends made/ born in 2008, schoolboy, son, youth, schoolchild, boy, kinder, legend, girl, guys, teenagers, teen on happy 13th year anniversary 13 Years Old Being Awesome/ Turning 13 Thirteenth Straight Outta 2008, Level 13 Unlocked Official Teenager. Complete your collection of love party accessories for him / her (decorations,cake topper, mathematical equation print, candle,balloons, sign) Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem