17" Square Quilted Accent Queen Piping Mattress Pad With Fitted Cover

If sound and peaceful sleep are what you desire, then you would rather opt for our lush quilted mattress pad. It is designed to offer you a heavenly-like experience as you bask in the coziness of our mattress pad. This piece is built from the combination of plush filling and soft fabric, which serve as a perfect mix to improve sleep conditions and enhance mattress life. The stitching of our mattress pad is of top quality and the most active sleeper will find it durable. Plush boxed accent piping quilted mattress pad affords the look of luxury while yielding quality that withstands everyday use - soft to the touch square quilted mattress cover provides a supple and comfortable sleeping surface while prolonging the longevity of your mattress - breathable side fabric skirt and elastic bottom hem all around secure mattress pad into position so cover do not slide off of the bed.