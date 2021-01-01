From modern forms
Square Outdoor Wall Light by Modern Forms - Color: Titanium - Finish: Titanium - (WS-W38610-TT)
Advertisement
Modern Forms seeks to bring to the spotlight the shapes that surround us day to day, as is the case with the sharp and contemporary Square LED Outdoor Wall Sconce. The piece, from every angle, top to bottom, is comprised of 90-degree angles lending it elegantly for accentuating architectural features outside or inside of one's home. Its front-facing solid aluminum square plate serves as the defining shape for the piece, assisting LEDs behind to create a glare-free glow. A clean fanned glow streams from the bottom of the piece, emphasizing its sleek edge quality. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Square. Color: Titanium. Finish: Titanium