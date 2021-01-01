From calligaris
Square One Arm Sectional with Chaise by Calligaris - Color: Grey (CS/3371-9123_1SB2_P12)
The Beauty of this Square One Arm Sectional with Chaise by Calligaris lies in the sectionals versatile design and comfort. Square is a contemporary sofa-sectional with exposed double needle stitching that runs along the edge of both backrest and firm seat cushions. Casual in color, yet dramatic in design, this sectional is invited in a sitting area and living room. With a left or right-arm chaise for stretching out, this contemporary sofa-sectional offers comfort and style. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Shape: L-Shaped. Color: Grey.