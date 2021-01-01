From decor therapy
Square Natural Wood Table
The quintessential side table, the Simplify One Drawer Accent Table is a delightful blend of timeless design and functionality. Classic turned legs and traditional details create the feel of a family heirloom, as if this table has been apart of your family for years! The traditional details are complimented by the clean, modern lines creating a transitional look that harmoniously blends into almost any style of decor. A single storage drawer allows you to keep clutter out of sight, but easily accessible. The lower shelf is ideal for displaying a basket, books or photos. Available in a variety of finishes, ensuring you can find a side table that best suites your needs. The opportunities to put this multipurpose accent table to use are endless! Place one next to your bed to use as a night stand, in the entryway to catch keys and greet guests or next to the sofa topped with a lamp and vase of cheerful blooms. The Simplify accent table is compact and measures 14x14x28", making it ideal for small spaces as well as larger ones. Constructed of wood solids and MDF. Some assembly required.