From ivy bronx
Square Metal Table Clock
Display these traditional style table clocks all around your home on tables, shelves, or counters and see how being on time can also be stylish. This set of 3 battery-operated square metal table clocks bring Traditional style with muted tones to your table tops. The set comes in 3 colors: mauve, eggshell white, and dusty aqua blue. Each square table clock has a metallic gold retractable stand for an angled display, as well as tapered gold metallic feet. Display as table decor or shelf decor anywhere in the house or office. Requires 1 AA batteries. Not Included. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Features Roman numerals for the hour markers. The clock mechanism runs silent. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes 3 clock. Traditional theme.