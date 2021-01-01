Set of 3 30" Square Counter Height Table with 2 Madrid Dining Sets Black - International Concepts

For those who appreciate high quality wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. International Concepts home furnishings will complement any decor. This sturdy 3pc Set is made of solid wood offering years of use. It includes a square counter height table and 2 Madrid counter height stools in a handsome black finish. The table features a butcher block top and shaker styled legs. It measures 30" W x 30" D x 36" H. The Madrid stools have ladder backs, and their box seat construction makes for easy assembly. They measure 18" W x 20" D x 41" H. The seat is 24" H and measures 18.1" W x 16.1" D. This set is shipped ready to assemble.